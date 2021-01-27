Third evening of clashes. More than 220 people were injured on Wednesday January 27 in violent clashes in Tripoli, Lebanon, between police officers and protesters opposed to health restrictions linked to the Covid-19 epidemic and the economic crisis.

>> IN IMAGES. Covid-19: Netherlands, Denmark, Israel … Health restrictions lead to protests in many countries

According to a latest assessment by the Lebanese Red Cross, the clashes left at least 102 injured, of whom 35 were hospitalized. Rescuers from the Islamic Medical Association, for their part, reported an additional 124 injured, 31 of whom were transported to hospitals in the city. On Twitter, the police reported nine wounded in their ranks, including an officer in serious condition.

The protesters threw molotov cocktails and stones at the police who responded with tear gas, according to an AFP correspondent on the spot.

Angry protesters tried to enter the Seraglio, the seat of the northern governorate, while others gathered in al-Nour Square, one of the main sites of the monster demonstrations that had been witnessed. Lebanon in the fall of 2019 against the ruling class throughout its territory.

Live ammunition of unknown origin was heard in the area of ​​the protest site by the AFP correspondent, while protesters set fire to the entrance to a police building.

After several hours of clashes, the security forces and the Lebanese army deployed reinforcements around the Seraglio and in al-Nour Square to disperse the demonstrators and prevent them from storming the seat of the governorate. Protesters took refuge in the adjacent alleys where clashes continued late into the evening.