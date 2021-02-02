Lebanon monitors the largest daily death toll from “Corona” during a year

Today, Tuesday, the Lebanese health authorities monitored the highest daily death toll from infection with the new Corona virus since last February.

And 81 people died during the past twenty-four hours due to “Covid-19” disease, caused by infection with the virus. This brought the total number of deaths to 3226.

The Ministry of Public Health also announced, in its daily report on the developments of the virus, that it had counted 2770 new infections during the past twenty-four hours, which brings the total number of infections to 305,842 cases since February 21, 2020, the date of the first case in the country.

The Lebanese government imposed a health emergency since January 14, and closed the country completely and prevented entry and exit to the streets and roads. The general closure was extended until February 8, as part of the general mobilization to confront the spread of the epidemic.