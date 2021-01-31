Everything that we can think, imagine, or even exaggerate, when analyzing the situation in Lebanon, remains inferior and less than the truth, specifically in dealing with the role of the state, which is no longer accurate to say that it exercises its responsibilities and duties, with the exception of the efforts of the system of government to maintain power depending on the security services . In this context, a comprehensive collapse has become a reality, not an expectation. The financial economic crisis intertwined with the health crisis to exacerbate social anger, and the collapse of the currency and purchasing power combined with the measures of complete closure to combat the spread of the “Covid-19” virus to promote poverty and unemployment. All this against the backdrop of an intractable political crisis that continues to impede the birth of a new government that may be relied upon to begin to address the existing dilemmas and to stop the current collapse.

The current government has resigned since mid-August 2020, days after the disaster of the port explosion, and is acting in urgent matters pending the next government, which is pending in the political accounts of Hezbollah and its ally, the Aounist Movement (the party of the President of the Republic). Both of them collide in the disruption process. Realistically, President Michel Aoun rejects a government headed by Saad Hariri, whether for personal or political motives related to the succession of the presidency to his son-in-law, Gebran Bassil (who is popularly rejected and who is under US sanctions). Therefore, the president is procrastinating and creating conditions relying on Hezbollah’s hegemony and his desire to wait for regional changes in favor of Iran yet The advent of the new US administration. While this “party” pretends to support Hariri and facilitate its mission, and to support the French initiative that set the agenda for a government of specialists, it rejects such an initiative that might gradually reduce his hegemony.

Over a year and a half, the public suffering has accumulated, and the epidemic has multiplied, for the complete closure means that more than half a million people and their families immediately face the interruption of their source of livelihood, and that more small companies and professionals associated with daily life will lose the ability to continue. It was natural for this situation to explode in Tripoli and northern Lebanon, the poorest region practically not subject to the suppression of “Hezbollah” and its allied militias. There are other areas suffering and may be a candidate for an explosion of their anger soon, either because of the deterioration of living conditions or the collapse of the health system. The concerned government agencies have not adopted a strategy to combat the epidemic, nor to receive the vaccine, nor to lay the foundations for social protection to alleviate the impact of the closure. And when the protests in Tripoli became violent, the parties of the regime began exchanging accusations of igniting them, instead of crystallizing initiatives to respond to their demands.

The economic crisis has increased poverty rates and below to 55-60 percent, and the health crisis has heightened the fear of hunger that has remained masked until now, but it now imposes on the state a task that does not seem aware of its danger. There is an urgent need for a government that the international community deals with, but it has been postponed for five months or more, and there is no horizon for its emergence and no specific perception of its effectiveness. Sectarian and sectarian conflicts are currently managing the collapse of the system and the state, hoping for the emergence of a system and a state inspired by the shifting regional balance of power, just like the virus. Lebanon has spent half of the past 16 years, either in a presidential vacuum, or with governments under formation, or governments that exist but idle and chained, which led to the emaciation of the state and its weariness, and to isolate Lebanon from its international friends and Arab brothers who were persistently helping it to overcome its crises.