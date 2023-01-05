The Lebanese military court indicted seven suspects on Thursday, January 5, for the attack in which a member of the UN peacekeepers died last December. Authorities said a group of armed residents ambushed the convoy carrying the Irish blue helmet and opened fire.

A man sympathetic to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was charged with murder on January 5 after the death of Irish soldier Sean Rooney, 23, last December.

Six other people were indicted on charges ranging from attempted murder to damage to a vehicle. However, none are in custody.

The verdict was issued by a military court in the country, after the Army concluded an investigation into the facts and the case was transferred to the “Specialized Justice”, indicated a statement from the military institution.

Lebanon’s military tribunal on Thursday charged seven suspects in last month’s attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire, officials said. With @chehayebk https://t.co/1ACb8yvnKB — Abby Sewell (@sewella) January 5, 2023



The written statement does not specify the findings of the inquiry. However, it points out that a group of local residents participated in an ambush against the convoy in which members of the UN peacekeepers were being transported.

What is known about the first fatal assault in seven years against the blue helmets in Lebanon

On December 15, 2022, a vehicle driven by troops from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was fired upon while traveling in the south of the country.

Irish soldier Sean Rooney, 23, was killed in the incident, the first fatal assault on UN peacekeepers in that nation since 2015.

The shooting took place near the city of Al-Aqbiya, considered an area of ​​support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any involvement in the events.

In the ambush, the 22-year-old soldier Shane Kearney was also seriously injured, and two other Irish uniformed men suffered minor injuries.

At the end of December, the Lebanese Army arrested a suspect, allegedly “in cooperation with Hezbollah”, although the powerful armed group that controls the southern part of Lebanon where the attack took place assured that the detainee was not part of its movement.

Authorities are currently searching for the other six suspected of involvement in the assault and officials are trying to determine if they left the country.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon following the 1978 invasion. The UN expanded its mission after the 2006 war between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah, allowing the forces of peacekeepers will be deployed along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese Army extend its authority in that part of the nation for the first time in decades.

However, Hezbollah supporters on Lebanese soil frequently accuse the UN mission of complicity with Israel, while Israeli authorities accuse peacekeepers of ignoring the Islamist organization’s military activities in southern Lebanon. Lebanon.

With Reuters, EFE and AP

This article was adapted from its original in English.