An explosion was heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, the website L’Orient-Le Jour reported, saying a column of smoke was rising from the area.

Arab satellite media reported that a Hezbollah leader was the target of the raid allegedly conducted by Israel on the Haret Hreik suburb, a stronghold of the Lebanese Shiite movement in southern Beirut. The fate of the Hezbollah official, as well as his identity, are unknown.