The Lebanese, who have been demonstrating for months, are calling for a state layman instead of a state confessional. It’s hard to believe when you know that for 80 years the Christian and Muslim religions have shared power. It is hard to see Hezbollah scuttling itself even if it too calls for a change in the system. Nevertheless, the statements of President Michel Aoun and the appointment of a new Prime Minister constitute progress, pledges to Emmanuel Macron who put the pressure.

The country sorely needs the billions of euros that the international community promises in return for in-depth reforms of the corrupt political system. The Lebanese are demanding more than promises, they want above all acts, concludes Monday, August 31, Valérie Astruc, special correspondent of France Televisions in Beirut, where Emmanuel Macron arrived Monday evening.