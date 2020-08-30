Beirut (Lebanon), special envoy.

Sitting on the floor in the Place des Martyrs, right in the center of Beirut, they are a dozen young people – girls and boys – to take a little rest. Since August 4, the date of the explosion in a port hangar that disfigured the capital and left more than 180 dead as well as 6,000 injured at the very least, they have been working like devils to help the inhabitants of the neighborhoods disaster victims. In Gemmayzé as in Achrafié or Geitaoui, they swept, cleared, climbed floors from morning to night.

“The government is doing nothing” ton Rima, 20, sociology student. Wissam, the same age and future electronics engineer, adds: “We have a stupid state. At first, the government didn’t even send the army to help pull people out of the rubble. He took no initiative. “ Same observation from Joëlle, 25, in audiovisual college. “In fact, we have to be ready at all times to help others because there is never the means. As if the state was waiting for a disaster to occur to obtain aid and donations. “ The day before we met, they went to the Karantina district, so named because of the hospital there and where, in the past, those who arrived by boat in the port were kept in quarantine. adjoining. “As we passed through the devastated streets, we heard people”, says Maryam, also in her twenties, studying math. “They were in disarray, in their homes that they did not want to abandon. They didn’t even have water. Despite this, the National Electricity Company has sent no one to try to alleviate their difficulties, while most of these buildings are at risk of collapsing. “

These images, they will not soon forget. They fuel their already strong anger. The Place des Martyrs is the symbol of this revolt where, since October 17, an emblematic sculpture erected by the demonstrators has stood. A closed fist to say ” Power to the people “ but also a message to those who hold this power and that they want to eject, put K.-O. “All is all! “ cried these thousands of young Lebanese, of all faiths. The explosion of August 4 was the bloody straw that broke an already full vase. So, four days later, on August 8, they took to the streets again. On this same Place des Martyrs, with the desire to be heard in the operational center of this failing power, not far away. The answer was unequivocal: repression. Not just with batons. The tear gas canisters saturated the air, as rubber bullets (but also real ones) sliced ​​through the crowd.

Mohammed, 19, was shot in the foot. Which in no way affects his determination. “The state prefers to shoot us rather than satisfy our demands. We were there in October to claim our rights, to have free access to education, to be able to go to the hospital for treatment, to have electricity and water permanently ”, he assures, lighting a cigarette. He lives in the Dahieh district, in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Water, he has to pay for it twice. First to the state and then to Hezbollah, which controls the area. A common practice that would not be the sole practice of the Shiite party.

These only evocations on the part of Mohammed make the tongues of his friends untied. “At the public university, there are no experimental laboratories, no toilets. Only the rich can go to private universities. In the public, you have to pay 500,000 Lebanese pounds per year while, in the private sector, it is 6,000 dollars minimum to be paid in dollars ”, Rima testifies. Social selection is coupled with a confessionalism-clientelist which determines your place in Lebanese society. “In my lecture hall, two girls managed to get work. One is a member of Amal (Shiite party led by the President of Parliament, Nabih Berri – Editor’s note), the other of the Free Patriotic Movement (CPL, the Christian formation of the President of the Republic Michel Aoun – Editor’s note), assures the young woman. Two months ago, everyone who demonstrated was desperate for the situation. But now that has to change. “

Mohammed (another), 25, has just finished his management studies. “I can’t find a job in my branch”, he regrets. So he works in a restaurant. His parents being from the south of the country, a poor region, he has no accommodation in Beirut and is precariously accommodated in the premises of the Lebanese Democratic Youth Union (UJDL), in which most of the members are found. from the group of students we met. An organization marked on the left, close to the Lebanese Communist Party (PCL). Mohammed is rather pessimistic. “The explosion didn’t really affect the situation. People remain attached to their faith and to those who lead them, he maintains. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but you have to try to persuade people that you can’t stay like this. We must no longer replace the state as we do by cleaning the streets so that people finally realize that it cannot go on. It’s like injecting them with morphine. “ The observation is hard but lucid, a bit disillusioned.

In this slump, fueled by external powers (see opposite) and the desire of faith-based parties to maintain their hold on the country, initiatives are multiplying to try to find a secular and democratic exit without, for the moment, succeeding. to unify a real movement. Yet the claims are partly similar. But suspicion, fears of manipulation, regional conceptions (especially the positioning against Hezbollah) slow down, even prevent a programmatic crystallization capable of bringing together even more widely, to create a tidal wave capable of sweeping the confessional system and opening the way. to a new Lebanon.

“There is an alternative to communitarianism”, believes Charbel Nahas, animator of the Citizens in a State movement, affirming moreover, for months, that “We must allocate exceptional legislative powers to a transitional government”. This is also the wish of Hanna Gharib, the general secretary of the Lebanese Communist Party (see interview opposite). Even the Phalangist party (Kataëb, Maronite), whose three deputies have resigned, says it is part of a new dynamic. “The fight is not between Muslims and Christians, Alain Hakim certifies us, Minister of Finance from 2014 to 2016. We want to change the game because we don’t have a state but a farm. “

Tarek Ammar, who, in 2016, was one of the founders of Beirut Madinati (Beirut my city), a movement present at the municipal elections of May 2016 and having won a few seats, is one of those who think it necessary to “Fight by creating a work system” allowing “The formation of a sort of alliance to impose a legislative government which would not go through Parliament or the President”. Meetings take place, bringing together small structures. Weekly rallies were scheduled for public expression and “Consolidate the political struggle and the program to pass these ideas to the people”. But the confinement of the country, until the beginning of September, due to Covid prevents this type of action.

Rima, the sociology student, wants to believe it. “In the ten months that have passed, we have brought down two governments, she rejoices. We have shown that between the Movement of March 8 (1) and that of March 14 (1), there is something else, that a part of the people demands different things. The state can no longer close its eyes. “ Same story with Tarek: “We blew up the government of Saad Hariri, a year ago, it was part of the confessional regime. They all protect themselves together. Hariri is one of the pillars of this regime. “ As a campaign unfolds exclusively targeting Hezbollah as the cause of all evil, Rima and Tarek, each on their own, recall the essential October 17 demand: “Let them all clear. All means all. “

In this context, the visit of Emmanuel Macron on August 6, and his return today and tomorrow (originally to celebrate the proclamation by colonial France of the State of “Greater Lebanon” a hundred years ago) , is not to the taste of all those who advocate revolution. “He came to do his show in the devastated streets but, in reality, he brought together all these parties that we reject, in order to appoint a prime minister and above all without any consultation of the people”, Rima gets angry. “Macron is not there to be with the people but to revive a dead regime, emphasizes Tarek Ammar. He may think this way to guarantee the stability of Lebanon but in reality it is killing the people little by little. Our fight is that of a people against a regime. “ A regime whose denominational nature inherently conceals corruption and nepotism.

This time, Emmanuel Macron should not receive the same welcome as at the beginning of August. Despite the pandemic, many will want him to understand that the time of the mandate is over. The young Mohammed, despite his injury, will have, as he told us, an additional message for the French president: “Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, the Lebanese communist activist who has been in a French prison for thirty-six years must be released and find his country and his family. “

Pierre Barbancey

(1) The March 8 Movement brings together: the Free Patriotic Current (CPL, Maronite) of President Michel Aoun, Hezbollah and Amal (Shiites). The March 14 Movement brings together the Courant du futur (Sunni) of Saad Hariri, the Progressive Socialist Party (Druze) of Walid Joumblatt and the Lebanese Forces (Maronite) of Samir Geagea. The phalangists of the Kataëb (Maronite) party who were part of it distanced themselves.