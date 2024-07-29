After Hezbollah’s attack on Majdal Shams and the possible Israeli retaliation, “we are working day and night to try to reduce tensions” and avoid a regional conflict that “would have catastrophic consequences”. This is what the spokesperson for the UN mission in Lebanon (Unifil), Andrea Tenenti, told Adnkronos, in light of the risk of escalation between Israel and the Land of the Cedars.

“The tragic accident in Majdal Shams, which killed twelve children, has somehow highlighted the dramatic situation that has been going on here for ten months. Because in Lebanon killings are daily, they probably did not have the same resonance as these last ones, but more than five hundred have lost their lives in these ten months – denounces Tenenti – It is not new, certainly a situation like this is worrying and any escalation or miscalculation could in fact widen the conflict, no longer just on the Blue Line”.

“Everyone is working day and night to try to reduce tensions; not only the Unifil mission with open channels with both sides, but also the international community, Americans, French, Arab countries. There is a huge effort to try to ensure that what happened does not lead to a much wider conflict. Nobody wants the conflict, nobody wants to start it, but there is always the problem that mistakes like this could widen it – he warns – However, everyone is aware that a conflict between these two countries would not only be between Lebanon and Israel, but it would be a regional conflict with catastrophic consequences for both countries. The only solution we see is political or diplomatic, not military, so it is important that everyone at the moment focuses on finding solutions that can lead to the end of hostilities”.

And the Unifil mission, at the moment, is keeping the device intact or is a reduction in forces planned? “The patrols remain and no withdrawal is planned – assures Tenenti – The presence of more than 10 thousand soldiers from 49 countries is in some way also a deterrent for a wider conflict. Resolution 1701 (of the United Nations Security Council, intended to resolve the 2006 Lebanon war) is considered by everyone as the only solution to this conflict, if it were implemented by both sides there would be stability for both countries. In the meantime, we continue to patrol day and night, to guarantee assistance to the local community. This has not changed. Unifil’s work remains intact, with the various problems that we experience daily in terms of security on the blue line”.

(by Silvia Mancinelli)