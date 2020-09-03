Lebanon | Lebanon still searches for survivors in Beirut ruins a month after devastating explosion

On Thursday, special equipment was being brought to the rescue site, with which the signs of life could be better explored from the ruins. Finding a survivor after such a long time in an explosion is considered unlikely.

In Lebanon The ruins of the devastating explosion in the city of Beirut in early August have shown potential signs of life, according to Reuters and BBC. The findings were reported by Lebanese rescue workers.

“These signs [hengityksestä ja pulssista] and temperature observations mean that there is a chance to find life in the ruins ”, the rescue worker Eddy Bitar told reporters at a search site in Beirut.

About 200 people were killed and thousands injured when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut on 4 August.

The substance had been stored in the port since 2013. Beirut residents were not reassured by Thursday’s news that the military said it had found more than four tons of more ammonium nitrate in the city.