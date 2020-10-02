Lebanon | Lebanon orders Interpol to arrest Russian captain and shipowner, nearly 200 killed in blast

The ship brought tons of ammonium nitrate to Beirut in 2013. The cargo exploded in August, killing nearly 200 people.

Lebanon on Thursday, asked the international police organization Interpol to issue an arrest warrant for the Russian captain and shipowner who brought the explosive cargo to the port of Beirut in 2013, the Reuters news agency said.

The cargo was stored in the port of Beirut and exploded in early August, killing nearly two hundred people and wounding nearly six thousand people.

Two months after the explosion, full clarity has still not been gained as to why and how the cargo was rejected in Beirut.

Authorities according to the port stored a huge amount of ammonium nitrate, which is used in fertilizers but also in explosives. The explosive cargo was stored for years in vague conditions, and the Lebanese authorities were aware of this.

In Lebanon, nearly 20 people have been arrested in connection with the blast. Among those detained are port and customs authorities.

Thursday The Lebanese public prosecutor asked Interpol to issue arrest warrants for the ship’s owner and captain, the Lebanese news agency NNA said without naming anyone.

The captain of the ship was Russian Boris Prokošev, says the news agency Reuters. According to Prokošev, the owner of the ship is a Russian businessman living in Cyprus Igor Gretsushkin.

A Lebanese security source told Reuters that an arrest warrant had been issued for Interpol. The Interpol office in Russia declined to comment.

Grethushkin, 43, was interrogated in Cyprus in August

A spokesman for the Cypriot police department told Reuters on Thursday that Cyprus has not received an arrest warrant for Grechushkin.

Prokoshev in Russia said he had not heard of the arrest warrant and had not been contacted by investigators in the case before.

Prokošev has previously told Reuters that 2,750 tonnes of chemicals ended up in Beirut after the shipowner asked him to direct the ship to the port of Beirut to pick up extra cargo in 2013. He has also said the Lebanese authorities did not pay much attention to the ship’s cargo.

A ship named Rhosus was loaded with ammonium nitrate in Georgia before making an unplanned stop in Beirut. For some reason, the ship remained in the port of Beirut, and eventually its dangerous cargo was transferred to nearby storage buildings.

The ship was in such poor condition that it sank in the port area in February 2018.