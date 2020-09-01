Lebanon | Lebanon got a new prime minister amid the worst crisis in the state’s 100-year history

Lebanon was feared to collapse as a state even before the port explosion in Beirut, which left homeless 300,000 people.

Lebanon has been appointed next Prime Minister Mustapha Adib (b. 1972), who has worked since 2013 as the country’s ambassador to Germany.

He gets to lead a state that was feared to be in a state of collapse even before a huge explosion in the Beirut port area on August 4 killed at least 188 people and left as many as 300,000 Beirut people homeless.

The exploded storage facilities contained 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate. The explosive sensitivity of the substance was known, but it had been left in port since 2013. According to the news agency Reuters, larger explosions have only been produced by nuclear tests.

An explosion has been widely regarded as just one indication of the negligence of a corrupt regime.

Both the former colonial host France and international organizations have pointed out that political reforms are now needed in return for significant assistance.

President of France Emmanuel Macron had set a deadline of just the beginning of September. The Lebanese Parliament voted the Prime Minister of Adib just before the deadline.

Macron, who traveled to Lebanon again, said his demand for reform is not interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

For example, he has called for the dissolution of the 30-year-old power-sharing agreement. In practice, the agreement that ended the Civil War reserved, for example, a presidential post for a Christian, a parliamentary chair for a Shiite, and a prime minister for a Sunni Muslim. The separation of powers on religious grounds has made political reforms impossible, Macron believes.

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron embraced Tamir Tayahia from Beirut outside Beirut at a ceremony where a cedar tree was planted on 1 September as a sign of faith in Lebanon’s future.­

Lebanon to celebrate the centenary of the state today. It is calculated from the birth of Lebanon, established under a French mandate on September 1, 1920, after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. Lebanon did not gain independence until World War II.

Despite its enormous problems, Lebanon has been a relatively peaceful region since the 1975-1990 civil war compared to many of its immediate neighbors, such as Syria. There are still more than a million refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war in Lebanon today.

However, Macron had time to warn that Lebanon will also plunge into a new civil war if the necessary reforms are not made.

Adib, for his part, confirmed yesterday that he intended to carry out exactly the kind of reforms that the international community and the International Monetary Fund have demanded of Lebanon. However, in the initial reactions of the opposition, Adib was suspected of being too close to the former rulers to be a credible implementer of reforms.