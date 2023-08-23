Beirut (Union)

The French company “Total Energies” and its partners “Eni” and “Qatar Energy” announced yesterday the launch of oil and gas exploration activities in Block No. 9 in Lebanon in the coming days.

The companies stated, in a joint statement, that “during the visit that their officials made to the drilling rig, in the presence of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the logistical work and preparations necessary to drill the exploratory well were launched.”

The statement added, “The drilling rig has been stationed in the sea since August 16, in Block No. 9, about 120 kilometers from the capital, Beirut.”

“After the demarcation of the maritime borders, Total Energies, with its two partners, will drill an exploration well in Block No. 9 as soon as possible this year,” said the general manager of “Total Energies” in Lebanon, Romain de Lamartinier, in a press statement.

Lamartinier added, “Drilling operations will start within a few days, thanks to the commitment of the company’s teams, the support of the Lebanese authorities, and our two partners,” noting that “the exploration well will allow the assessment of hydrocarbon resources and production potential in this region.”

In turn, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri expressed their hope that the coming days would mark the beginning of an end to the economic crisis that Lebanon is suffering from.

Mikati said, in a press statement: “On this important occasion that Lebanon is witnessing, we look forward with hope that the coming days will bear good signs that will help Lebanon deal with the many crises it suffers from.”

He added, “What has been achieved so far is an achievement that is recorded for the country and the Lebanese people, and we hope that everyone will cooperate in the next stage to advance our country and stop the deterioration that we are witnessing at all levels.”

In the context, the Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, announced that drilling work in Block No. 9 will start tomorrow, Thursday, for oil and gas exploration.

Total is the operator of Block 9 in Lebanese waters, with a 35% stake, along with Eni, which also has 35%, and Qatar Energy, which has 30%.

Lebanon’s share, in the event of a discovery, ranges between 54% and 63%, after deducting operational and capital costs.

In October 2022, Lebanon and Israel concluded an agreement mediated by the United States to demarcate their maritime borders.

Since October 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a stifling economic crisis that is considered one of the worst in the world, as the value of the lira fell against the dollar by more than 90%. Beirut is counting on oil revenues to revive the country’s ailing economy.