Israel has conducted a air raid on southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. The IDF confirmed this. According to the forces of the Jewish state, the attack targeted the Hezbollah commander responsible for the massacre at the Majdal Shams soccer field, in the Golan Heights, which caused the death of 12 children and adolescents.

According to Lebanese media reports, Two people were killed in the raid conducted by the IDF.

Minutes after the attack was confirmed, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement: “Hezbollah has crossed the red line”.

Who is the target of the raid?

According to the Times of Israel, the targeted Hezbollah commander is Fuad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsin, a military adviser to the pro-Iranian Shiite movement’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Fuad Shukr is the ‘de facto’ chief of staff of HezbollahChannel 12 reports.

Shukr was believed by the IDF several years ago to be the commander of Hezbollah’s precision missile project. He is also wanted by the United States for his role in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut.

Hezbollah: “We will respond to any attack”

The attack comes at a time of heightened tension between Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah has threatened to respond to any Israeli “aggression” after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened a “harsh response” and blamed Hezbollah for Saturday’s rocket attack on Majdal Shams.

“The resistance leadership will decide the form and scale of the response to any possible aggression,” members of the group told Al Jazeera in their first reaction to the Israeli claims. “Foreign emissaries have suggested not to respond to any attack so as not to escalate the conflict,” one of the sources said, “but we will respond.”

“We do not expect a ground invasion, but if they do, we are ready. If they decide to enter Lebanon, we will set foot in Galilee,” he warned. Hezbollah has denied any responsibility for what happened in Majdal Shams.

Rockets launched from Lebanon

Hezbollah today claimed responsibility for a rocket attack in northern Israel that killed a 30-year-old man in Kibbutz HaGoshrim, the Times of Israel reported. Lebanese news site Naharnet reported that Lebanese Hezbollah said it fired Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military base in Beit Hillel in response to an earlier Israeli strike in Jibsheet, near Nabatieh.

According to the IDF, 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, most of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense shield, while one hit Kibbutz HaGoshrim, killing the man who was hit by shrapnel. The IDF responded with artillery, while fighter jets struck a site in southern Lebanon. At least five rockets were fired from Lebanon overnight, but did not reach Israeli territory.