Lebanon | Israel struck Beirut with force – according to the Israeli media, it was an attempt to kill the leader of Hezbollah

Lebanon|Just moments before the attack on Beirut, the Israeli prime minister vowed on Friday that the attacks against Hezbollah would continue.

Israel has hit the Lebanese capital Beirut with force on Friday evening, according to the local media, according to the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Israel’s armed forces said on national television that the series of attacks targeted the headquarters of the Shia Islamist extremist organization Hezbollah. Spokesman for the Armed Forces Daniel Hagari said the organization’s headquarters are located under residential buildings inhabited by civilians.

According to Hagar, the attack hit the Dahiyeh area in Beirut. Hezbollah is known to operate in the southern part of Beirut.

“We will continue to weaken Hezbollah until all our goals are achieved,” Hagari said.

According to AFP, Israeli television reported on Friday evening that the attack was aimed at the leader of Hezbollah To Hassan Nasrallah. His condition was not immediately known after the attack.

Rescuers and other people looked at the smoking ruins of the building Friday evening in the Haret Hreik neighborhood in southern Beirut.

News agency An unnamed source close to Hezbollah interviewed by AFP said that the attack had completely destroyed six buildings in the southern part of Beirut.

Hezbollah’s television channel said, according to Reuters, that several people had died in the attacks. The channel showed a smoking crater, apparently created by the impact. According to Reuters, large clouds of smoke rose over the city.

The attacks took place shortly after Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue strikes against Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified since last week’s pager and walkie-talkie attacks, and hundreds of rockets have been fired across the border between the two countries.