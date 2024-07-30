Lebanon | Israel struck a suburb of Beirut

Lebanon|Israel says the target of Tuesday’s attack on Beirut was a Hezbollah commander. Israel and Hezbollah have repeatedly struck each other since a rocket killed 12 children and teenagers in the Golan on Saturday.

Israel and Hezbollah have continued to exchange fire on Tuesday.

Among other things, the news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on Tuesday evening about the explosion in southern Beirut. According to Reuters, a cloud of smoke rose over the southern suburbs of the city.

Israel has said that it takes responsibility for the explosion. The Israeli armed forces say that the target of the attack was the Hezbollah commander who was responsible for Saturday’s attack on the Golan that killed 12 children and a teenager.

An AFP photographer who was there says that the blow hit the eight-story building. According to the Photographer, there were ambulances there.

Israel said earlier that during the night, he struck about ten targets of the extremist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah said it responded to the nighttime attacks with rocket fire.

Israel’s nocturnal strikes are a response to a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan on Saturday. In Saturday’s attack, 12 children and young people were killed in a village mainly inhabited by the Druze minority. Israel blamed Hezbollah for the attack and promised countermeasures.

Hezbollah has denied carrying out the attack.

Army says that he also hit, among other things, Hezbollah’s weapons depot and “terror infrastructure” on the Lebanese side.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah said it responded to the nighttime attacks by firing rockets at an Israeli military base. According to Hezbollah, the reason for the new rocket attack was the civilian casualties caused by Israel’s night attacks.

According to the Lebanese state news agency, the Israeli attack on the village of Jibchit caused “significant damage”.

According to Israel, one Hezbollah fighter has been killed in the overnight attacks. According to Israeli paramedics, one civilian was killed in Hezbollah’s counterattack on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, one Israeli civilian was killed in Tuesday’s attack by Hezbollah.

The Israeli armed forces said they were responding to rocket fire fired from Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah have regularly exchanged gunfire along the border since the Gaza war began last year. Among the attacks was the news agency AP by at least 450 Lebanese and 27 Israelis dead by early July.

The spread of the war to Lebanon has been feared for a long time.