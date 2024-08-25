Lebanon | Israel says it will start attacks on Lebanon

Lebanon|Israel says it will prevent an attack prepared by Hezbollah.

of Israel the armed forces have announced early on Sunday morning that they will start attacks on Lebanon. It says it will use strikes to prevent a large-scale attack, which the extremist organization Hezbollah, according to Israel, is preparing.

“In the near future, Hezbollah will launch rockets and possibly missiles into the territory of the State of Israel,” Reuters reports the Israeli military as saying.

In an Arabic-language warning, Israel has urged people in southern Lebanon to leave their homes if they live near Hezbollah targets.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel began an almost daily exchange of fire in the border area of ​​the countries in early October after Hamas attacked Israel and Israel began its large-scale attacks on Gaza.

Israel killed a senior Hezbollah leader in Lebanon in July.