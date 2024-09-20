Lebanon | Israel killed the commander of an elite Hezbollah unit for which the US had promised a reward of millions – This is what is known about him

Lebanon|The death of an important commander may be a severe setback for the extremist organization Hezbollah.

Israel made to Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Friday air strikein which at least 12 people died and at least 66 people were wounded. Video obtained by the US newspaper The New York Times show an entire apartment building was completely destroyed.

According to the Israeli army, one of those killed in the attack would be Ibrahim Aqila prominent commander of the extremist organization Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has not officially confirmed the information, but a source close to the organization who spoke on condition of anonymity has said that Aqil is dead.

Aqil, who is estimated to be around 60 years old, was not only being chased by the Israeli army, but also by the United States. He had serious crimes on his record.

Aqilin believed to have been responsible for two bombings in Beirut in 1983.

One of them was made to the US embassy in Lebanon and the other to an army marine base. A total of 350 were killed.

The attacks were carried out by a terrorist cell belonging to Hezbollah, in which Aqil played a significant role.

Last year, the United States offered a $7 million reward for information leading to the discovery, arrest or conviction of Aqili.

Qatari al-Jazeera evaluate recently, that Aqil’s death is a great loss for Hezbollah.

He served as an important commander in the Radwan Force, a type of elite Hezbollah unit.

of the Lebanese L’Orient-Le Jour by the Radwan force, numbering an estimated 2,500 fighters, is believed to receive its training directly from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The troops are believed to be playing a major role in the fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli military on the inflamed Lebanon-Israel border, where airstrikes, rocket and artillery fire have everyday life.

of Israel according to the army, in addition to Aqil, other commanders of the Radwan forces were also killed in Friday’s airstrikes.

Army by on Fridays, the deaths of Hezbollah members managed to prevent a major attack.