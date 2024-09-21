Lebanon | “Intended to repeat the October attacks” – This is why Israel fears Hezbollah’s elite forces

Lebanon|The Radwan forces, considered the spearhead of the extremist organization Hezbollah, train in Iran and have fought against the ISIS extremist organization in Syria.

Israel said on Friday that he had carried out an airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut. According to Israel, the commander of the Radwan forces of the extremist organization Hezbollah was killed in the attack Ibrahim Aqil. According to Hezbollah, another prominent commander of the Radwan forces also died in the attack: Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi.

Israel has also elevated the Radwan forces as part of its rhetoric. One of its stated goals in Lebanon is to force the Radwan forces north of the Litani River. This would mean moving them away from the vicinity of Israel’s northern border.

What are Hezbollah’s Radwan forces and why are they in Israel’s sights?

Radwan-forces are considered the spearhead of Hezbollah’s armed wing. They operate under the direct authority of the extremist organization’s military leadership. The unit is trained in intelligence and special forces operations on Lebanon’s southern border and in Israel.

The Jerusalem Post magazine tellsthat the unit got its name from a former Hezbollah military commander From Imad Mughniyeh. “Radwan” was Mugniyeh’s fighting name. Mugniyeh was assassinated in Syria in 2008.

Radwan has been used mainly in southern Lebanon, where it has participated in attacks against Israel. The unit has also participated in the Syrian civil war, where it fought the ISIS extremist organization and Bashar Al-Assad against opposing rebels alongside Syrian regime forces.

Unit was established in 2006 after the end of the war in Lebanon. The purpose was to create a force capable of complex operations against Israel and other Hezbollah enemies.

Soldiers are selected for the troops based on their skills, combat experience, and loyalty to the extremist organization. In the training, many things important to special forces are practiced, such as sniper shooting, close combat and the use of reconnaissance aircraft, writes The Jerusalem Post.

Radwan’s fighters are also rehearsing in case they are captured by Israel.

The unit is a vivid example of the close military ties between Iran and Hezbollah. as the members of the unit train in Iran with the commandos of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Radwan commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday.

To Hezbollah in addition, the Palestinian extremist organization Hamas is also in close contact with Iran. Both have been accused of acting as Iranian intermediaries against Israel. Hamas attacked Israel last October. Since then, Hezbollah and Israel have also exchanged close shots.

If Iran or its allies wanted to expand the conflict, it would be easiest on Israel’s northern border.

Israeli experts interviewed by The New York Times (NYT). by Radwan forces would be key in such an operation.

“Radwan forces are intended to repeat the October 7 attacks in the northern parts of Israel,” retired Israeli general Tamir Hayman told for NYT in January.

In the spring of 2023, Radwan forces participated in Hezbollah’s public exercises, where it demonstrated its weapons arsenal, and simulated an attack on Israel.

of Israel and Hezbollah has intensified in recent months. Hezbollah has carried out several rocket attacks on Israel. Israel has responded by striking Lebanon.

This week there was widespread news about attacks in which thousands of Hizbullah paging devices and walkie-talkies exploded. The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has been suspected of the attacks.