D.he mountains were difficult to reach this year. Because of the lockdown and the burning roadblocks in Jal el Dib, which are often the first to be blocked when the Lebanese once again brace themselves against the impending doom of their country. On Google Maps, the colossal traffic jam on the only motorway in the country where Jal el Dib is located appears as a thick, dark red line from which threads in lighter red run up the mountains. But Lebanon is used to the fact that tomorrow everything can always be different than it is today, and when the streets finally shimmered green on the digital map, it started. The winter was almost over by then.

But there was still a bit of snow on the heights of the Lebanon Mountains, to which the Lebanese like to retreat, even in dark times like these, when their economy collapses, the currency implodes and political haggling leads to it months after the explosion in the port there is still no new government in Beirut. But in the mountains it’s all far away. The higher you go, the emptier the potholed streets get, especially if you avoid Faraya, the largest of the few ski resorts in the country. In this year of the pandemic it was only open for a few days, but always immediately overcrowded like in the old days, when the antediluvian chairlifts formed a typical contrast to the wealth that was on display on the terrace of the Inter Continental, where the “Madames “Watching their kids romp with the nannies in the snow.

Where Emperor Hadrian marked his territory

You can have it nicer in these mountains. They are much better suited for ascent than for descent, because the slopes are rarely steep and never particularly long. Even the highest mountain in the Lebanon Mountains, Qurnat al Sawda, the Black Horn, with a height of just over three thousand meters, has a flattened top and is so easily accessible that it is haunted by squads and off-road vehicles as soon as the snow has melted . To the chagrin of the hikers, who, however, have most of the other heights and valleys to themselves. In winter you just have to strap on your snowshoes and the whole country opens up, even areas that mountain guides avoid in summer because the thick layer of snow does not protect you from the mines from the civil war.



Where the Lebanese hike and sometimes have summer houses: the gorge in Laqluq.

:



Image: Lena Bopp





One of the most beautiful heights in the country, which is safe all year round, is called Laqlouq. Strictly speaking, it is the name of a village made up of a few, half-abandoned houses and a mosque, but it has become common practice to use that name for the whole area. The area was once covered by thick forests. Bears and hyenas roamed the undergrowth. Inscriptions of the Roman Emperor Hadrian were found on large stones, with which he marked the territory in which, as the ruler of this area in the first century AD, he liked to hunt. But the forest has disappeared, and what remains is a plateau at two thousand meters, which is flanked by furrowed mountain ridges, in the limestone of which deep canyons and caves have been dug over centuries. These mountains form natural barriers on almost all sides and have made Laqlouq a refuge not only for self-caterers, who turned old farmhouses into summer houses without electricity or water. The country’s rich have also built their villas in Laqlouq, in light stone or dark wood and in an architecture that was far more inspired by Swiss mountain huts than by local traditions.