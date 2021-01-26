In Lebanon, the pandemic strikes with all the more severity as the country is already bloodless, affected by an unprecedented economic, political and social crisis: historic depreciation of its currency, hyperinflation, massive layoffs … Half of the population is now living in poverty.

In such an atmosphere, recent health decisions have been very badly received, especially as the government is unable to increase the number of beds available for patients with Covid-19, at a time when the hospital sector is under pressure. The Lebanese authorities have extended a strict confinement until February 8, initially decreed until January 25, to halt an exponential increase in cases of the new coronavirus and relieve saturated hospitals. This small country of 6 million inhabitants has so far recorded 282,249 cases, including 2,404 deaths. The confinement is accompanied by a 24-hour curfew and a closure of shops, with exceptions, for medical staff or journalists, and exit certificates are provided for certain trips.

In intensive care, the occupancy rate is now 91% across the country and 97.89% in Beirut, according to the latest figures, released on Wednesday by the World Health Organization’s office in Lebanon. The World Bank announced on Thursday that it would finance the distribution of vaccines in Lebanon by February, the first operation of its kind financed by the international institution. The $ 34 million funding will provide vaccines to more than 2 million people.

On Monday, protests were organized across the country. In the large rebellious northern city of Tripoli, restrictions are moderately enforced and security forces have imposed numerous fines, which has fueled the anger of residents, especially young people. The rally turned into a clash with the gendarmes. Protesters threw stones at the headquarters of local authorities in protest “Against confinement, fines and the serious economic situation”. The Lebanese Red Cross has reported more than 30 wounded, of which 6 were hospitalized.

These demonstrations continued on Tuesday with much less intensity. In Beirut, protesters went to the el-Mazraa corniche and cut the main artery of this neighborhood. Another sit-in was organized at Beddaoui, north of the capital. Other gatherings took place, in particular in Saïda, in the south of the country, and in the Bekaa.