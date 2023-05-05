Beirut (Union)

Yesterday, the Disciplinary Council for Judges in Lebanon decided to dismiss a female judge who had charged the governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, and commercial banks.

A number of local and foreign investigations were opened against Lebanese financial officials after decades of mismanagement.

Judge Ghada Aoun, who investigated corruption cases surrounding senior officials and financial sector practices, said the disciplinary board had accused her of bias.

And Aoun considered in statements to reporters, yesterday, after she left a council session during which he informed her of the decision to dismiss her from service, that she was subject to trial because she is doing her job.

She added that the accusations of bias were based on comments she made about corrupt officials, and stated that she had lodged an objection to the council’s decision, and she could legally continue to work until the objection was decided.

A judicial source said that the council voted unanimously to dismiss the judge after numerous complaints against her because of her investigations.

Earlier this year, Lebanon’s prime minister and interior minister sought to limit its investigations into commercial banks, saying it had overstepped its powers after accusing two banks of money laundering.

The judge accused Banque du Liban governor Riad Salameh last year of graft, in a case related to wider corruption investigations in Lebanon and at least five European countries. Another Lebanese judge accused Salameh, who denies the charges, of graft.