In the minds of those who would like to forget it, the explosion always resurfaces. She left too many marks across Beirut, on buildings, bodies and memories. Rather than turning their backs on it, many residents of the Lebanese capital come to see the port. Twenty-five days after the disaster of August 4, reconstruction began, but it promises to be interminable as the destruction is immense. Like Bilal Hassan’s business, just opposite the port. “I have 100,000 dollars in repair, it’s twenty years of work gone in five seconds”, he laments. Upstairs, her apartment was also devastated.

Paul and Tracy have lost their only three and a half year old daughter. His parents appeal to the international community to investigate, despite the refusal of the Lebanese authorities. “It’s a disaster and it’s a crime, it’s not a simple explosion”, indignant Paul Naggear. Parents denounce the “negligence”, “incompetence” and “corruption”. The couple are still in mourning, but they look to the future, with hopes for political change.