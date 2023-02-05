TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Its arch is cracking and its vast pavilions are empty, but the decaying Rachid Karami International Fair in Lebanon’s port city of Tripoli now has hope of a rebirth after being added to the UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites in danger. United Nations Organization.

Designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in 1962, the collection of structures on the 70-hectare site is considered one of the masterpieces of 20th-century modernism in the Middle East.

But the fairgrounds have slowly declined due to repeated rounds of fighting over the past 60 years, poor maintenance and, more recently, Lebanon’s crippling three-year financial crisis.

“(The site) was exceptionally, quickly and urgently placed on the World Heritage List – and on the list of heritage in danger because it is in a critical situation,” said Joseph Kreidi, head of UNESCO’s national program for culture in Beirut.

Parts of its elegant arch are missing concrete, exposing the steel rebar underneath. Rainwater pooled in blocked entrances. One section is cordoned off by a sign that reads: “Unsafe Entry to Building.”

“Placing it on the List of World Heritage Sites in Danger is an appeal to all countries in the world, as if to say: this place needs care”, said Kreidi.

He said it was up to the Lebanese authorities to come up with a plan to protect and rehabilitate the site, but that UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency, could help seek funding and provide technical expertise.

Lebanon has five other sites on the Unesco World Heritage List, most of them ancient citadels and temples.

Niemeyer is recognized as one of the fathers of modern architecture and the site in Tripoli was one of the first forays into the Middle East.

