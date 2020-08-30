Hassan Nasrallah, head of the powerful pro-Iranian formation, said Sunday.

Towards an end to the crisis in Lebanon? Hezbollah said, Sunday, August 30, ready to discuss a new “political pact” in Lebanon, proposed by France. “We are open to any constructive discussion on the subject but on condition that it is the will of all Lebanese parties”said Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of the powerful pro-Iranian formation.

This new “political pact” refers to the appeal of French President Emmanuel Macron, expected Monday in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.

“If France does not commit [au Liban], there is a real risk of conflagration, there is a real risk that the proxy wars which are taking place in several countries of the region, in Syria, in Yemen or elsewhere, will end up reaching Lebanon “, warned, Sunday, on franceinfo Karim Emile Bitar, director of the Institute of Political Sciences at Saint Joseph University in Beirut, research director at the Institute of International and Strategic Relations (Iris).

Hezbollah and its allies control a majority in parliament and retain major influence in political arbitrations. Opposite, the popular protest movement that emerged in the fall of 2019 is struggling to be heard, despite the exasperation caused by the explosions of August 4.

“Everyone thought that the fed up had reached a peak. But there was not really a popular burst, on the contrary”, which confirms the current leaders, notes Joseph Bahout, director of the Fares Institute of Public Policy and International Affairs in Beirut. In the end, the French president remains alone on the track, with limited room for maneuver.