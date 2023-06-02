Beirut (Agencies)

A Lebanese military court formally charged five members of the Hezbollah and Amal Movement militias with killing an Irish soldier from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in 2022, a judicial source said yesterday. The judicial source said that the military court judge accused the five people of committing a criminal act that led to Rooney’s death and the attempt to kill three other soldiers. One of the five accused has been arrested, while the other four are still at large.

The Lebanese judiciary has already charged seven people, including the five defendants, last January, but this new accusation specifies that they are members of the “Hezbollah” and “Amal Movement” militias.

Irish soldier Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three of his colleagues were injured on December 14, during an accident, during which their armored car was shot while it was passing in the Al-Aqabiya area in the south of the country.

Less than two weeks later, Hezbollah, the army’s main shooter, was handed over.

The indictment issued by the first military investigative judge, Fadi Sawan, accused members of “Hezbollah” of “forming a group and carrying out a single criminal project.”

He emphasized that the actions of each of the arrested, Muhammad Ayad, and four fugitives from justice apply to the fifth paragraph of Article 549 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which states that “if a crime is committed against an official employee during the exercise of his position, during the exercise of it, or because of it, he shall be punished with death.”

The thirty-page decision concluded the aforementioned persons with “deliberate killing,” and referred everyone to the military court for trial.

Sawan also handed a copy of the indictment to UNIFIL.

And video and audio recordings of surveillance cameras seized in the vicinity of the attack site, according to the indictment, showed, “Clearly, the attacked patrol was surrounded from all sides and attacked by gunmen. Some of them were heard saying (we are from Hezbollah) and calling each other through wireless devices.”

At the beginning of the year, the Lebanese judiciary had charged seven people with the crimes of “threatening to open fire with an unlicensed weapon, destroying the military vehicle and intimidating its members.”

UNIFIL did not specify the details of the incident, which occurred outside the scope of its operations, while the Irish army reported that two armored cars containing eight personnel were subjected to “light weapons fire” while they were on their way to Beirut.

From time to time, skirmishes take place between UNIFIL patrols and Hezbollah supporters in the UNIFIL area of ​​operations near the border in the south of the country. But it rarely escalates and the Lebanese authorities quickly contain it.

The UNIFIL force has been present in Lebanon since 1978, and it includes about ten thousand soldiers, and it is deployed in southern Lebanon to separate Israel and Lebanon.