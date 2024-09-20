Friday, September 20, 2024
Lebanon | Hezbollah confirms: An important commander was killed in an Israeli attack

September 20, 2024
in World Europe
Lebanon | Hezbollah confirms: An important commander was killed in an Israeli attack
According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least 12 people were killed in Friday’s attack.

Hezbollah confirms the head of an important unit of the extremist organization Ibrahim Aqilin killed by Israeli fire.

The organization confirmed the matter hours after Israel said it had killed Aqil in the strike. A source close to Hezbollah had also previously said that Aqil had been killed in an Israeli strike.

Israel said Friday’s strike on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, killed a dozen other Hezbollah commanders.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least 12 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in the Israeli attack on Friday.

