Injured people are transported in the area of ​​the American University of Beirut, in the capital of Lebanon | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Lebanese government and the Lebanese Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the massive explosion of pagers that killed at least nine people and injured 2,800 others in various parts of the country on Tuesday (17).

According to state news channel NNA, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told a cabinet meeting that the attack represented “criminal Israeli aggression, which constitutes a serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a crime by all standards.”

Hezbollah issued a statement saying: “We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal attack that led to the martyrdom of several people, impacted civilians and injured a large number of people with various types of injuries,” the terrorists said.

“This criminal and treacherous enemy will definitely receive just punishment for this sinful attack, both in expected and unexpected ways,” Hezbollah added. As has been the case in similar cases, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel and the Shiite group have been involved in a conflict in the border region between Israeli territory and Lebanon since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with exchanges of bombings.

The fighting has already caused hundreds of deaths and the displacement of approximately 112,000 people on the Lebanese side of the border and almost 100,000 on the Israeli side. It is the worst conflict between Israel and Hezbollah since the 2006 war.

At least nine people were killed and more than 2,800 were injured, around 200 of them seriously, due to the chain explosion on Tuesday of several pagers that were in possession of Hezbollah members in different parts of Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

The head of the government department, Firas Abiad, told a news conference that among the dead was an 8-year-old child and specified that most of the injured suffered injuries to the face, hands or abdomen. At least two Hezbollah members were reportedly among the dead. (With EFE Agency)