Lebanon | Hezbollah: Another commander was killed in the Israeli strike

According to the extremist organization Hezbollah, 15 fighters were killed in the Israeli attack on Friday.

Another prominent Hezbollah commander was killed in the attack on Beirut on Friday, the extremist organization says.

It was about Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi. The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the matter on Saturday morning Finnish time.

Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi was a senior commander in the Radwan Force, a type of elite Hezbollah unit.

Israel carried out an airstrike on the capital of Lebanon on Friday evening. According to Hezbollah, 15 fighters were killed in the attack. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health’s estimate on Friday evening, there were 12 dead and more than 60 wounded.

Israel announced previouslythat a prominent commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan forces was killed in the attack Ibrahim Aqil as well as several other commanders. Aqil, who is around 60 years old, was being hunted not only by the Israeli army but also by the United States.

The Radwan forces are believed to play a significant role in the fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli military on the inflamed Lebanon-Israel border, where airstrikes, rocket and artillery fire are commonplace. According to Hezbollah, the force was also involved in the October 7 attack.

Israel prevented a major attack on Israel that they were planning by killing the commanders.