The Lebanese turn to the polls this Sunday (15) for the first parliamentary elections since the explosion of several crises that left the country on the verge of collapse.

Despite the serious economic, social and political situation, with the discontent manifested in the popular uprising of 2019, analysts do not expect major changes in Parliament, which will likely be in the hands of the parties that have controlled the country for more than three decades.

Nearly 3.9 million Lebanese are registered to vote and the results are due to be announced on Monday.

Local media reported that several polling stations reported power outages, despite interior ministry promises that the grid would not be affected.

The army was mobilized to reinforce security.

A new generation of independent candidates and newly created parties hope to capitalize on the discontent over corruption expressed in the unprecedented mobilizations that rocked the country in 2019.

In the previous elections, in 2018, independents won just one seat out of 128 in Parliament.

The current parliament is dominated by the Shiite movement Hezbollah, in alliance with the Shiite Amal party of Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, and the Christian Free Patriotic Current (CPL), of the country’s president, Michel Aoun.

“It seems impossible for Lebanon to vote for more of the same, and yet this is the most likely scenario,” said Sam Heller, an analyst at the Century Foundation pollster.

Since the last election, the country has been rocked by protests, a massive explosion in the port of Beirut and a worsening economic crisis.

The Lebanese pound depreciated by 95%. The Lebanese’s savings have been blocked in the banks, the minimum wage is insufficient to fill up the gas tank and electricity is only available for a few hours a day.

More than 80% of the population is considered poor, according to UN figures, and this leads the most desperate to try to flee to Europe on dangerous journeys.

Despite disenchantment, some Lebanese see this vote as an important test of demands arising from the 2019 protests.

For Marianne Vodolian, the cataclysmic explosion of 2020 that disfigured the capital Beirut and left more than 200 dead made the right to vote a sacred duty.

“We are against a system that ruled us for 30 years, robbed us and exploited us,” said the 32-year-old woman, who is a spokeswoman for the victims of the blast.

Some groups that emerged from the popular uprising hope to win a seat in Parliament, but that goal may be hampered by the fact that they run separately and without a united front.

In total, 718 candidates, including 157 women, are contesting the elections, which for the international community represent an indispensable condition for the possible sending of financial aid.

“Economic collapse is the main driver of change, as the political, social and security aspects are essentially a consequence of the economic crisis”, says Sam Heller.