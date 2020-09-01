They are architects, building engineers or former employees in mass distribution. They have all decided to come to the aid of the population of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon severely affected since the explosion on August 4 which damaged the homes of 350,000 people. Through foundations created following the tragedy or already existing associations, they take part in various missions, ranging from damage assessment to reconstruction operations.

While the country is going through a new political, economic and social crisis, the associations engaged in Beirut hope that their action will not be forgotten and that the international community will assume its responsibilities. The challenge of reconstruction promises to be very long and very expensive, the authorities estimate the cost of the damage at 15 billion dollars.

