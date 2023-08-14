The Special Investigation Committee decided to freeze all accounts belonging, directly or indirectly, to each of the former ruler, Riad Salameh, his son Nadi Salameh, his brother, Raja Salameh, his assistant Marian Howayek, and his girlfriend, Anna Kozakova, with all Lebanese banks, permanently.

The committee also decided to lift banking secrecy from it with respect to the competent judicial authorities, provided that this decision does not include salary settlement accounts.

And the US Treasury announced, last Thursday, that the United States, Canada and Britain had jointly imposed economic sanctions on charges of financial corruption against the former governor of the Lebanese Central Bank, Riad Salameh, who recently left office without appointing a successor.

The ministry said in a statement that “Salama’s corrupt and illegal activities contributed to the collapse of the state of law in Lebanon,” noting that it had imposed these sanctions in coordination with Britain and Canada.

Salama, who assumed the governorship of the Lebanese Central Bank for 30 years, is being prosecuted in Europe and Lebanon on charges of embezzling funds, at a time when Lebanon is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its modern history.

In its statement, the US Treasury confirmed that Riad Salameh “He abused his position of power, likely in violation of Lebanese law, to enrich himself and his associates, by funneling hundreds of millions of dollars through front companies to invest in the European real estate sector.”