The Lebanese security forces announced Saturday that they had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 51 Syrians to Cyprus, weeks after the army thwarted a similar operation. According to a statement by the Internal Security Forces, “the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces managed to arrest 51 people who were heading to Cyprus by sea.”

The Internal Security Forces added that the detainees were waiting for a boat to take them from the shore to Cyprus, “in exchange for payment of 2,500 dollars for each person upon arrival.”

Lebanon has a population of more than six million and is 160 kilometers from Cyprus.

In addition to the presence of more than a million Syrian refugees on its soil, Lebanon faces the worst economic crisis in its contemporary history.

The latest smuggling attempt comes weeks after the army announced that it had thwarted the smuggling operation of 69 Syrians in the Akkar region in northern Lebanon and had arrested the smuggler who was intending to bring them to Cyprus.