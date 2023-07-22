The Lebanese security forces thwarted the smuggling of 24 kilograms of hashish, intended for smuggling to Turkey via Rafic Hariri International Airport (Beirut Airport).

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces announced, in a press statement today, Saturday, the arrest of two Syrians and a Lebanese, who were involved in the operation.

The statement indicated that “work continues to arrest the rest of those involved, under the supervision of the competent judiciary.” It is noteworthy that the Lebanese security forces are combating the scourge of drugs in Lebanon, combating their manufacturing operations, and uncovering what is related to their smuggling operations abroad.