Ahmed Murad (Beirut, Cairo)

The repercussions of the political, humanitarian and economic crises in Lebanon are exacerbated with the entry of the month of Ramadan, amid an unprecedented rise in food prices, which spoils the joy of millions of Lebanese in the blessed month. Lebanon has recorded the second highest rate of food price inflation in the world at 208% in the food price index.

The Lebanese analyst and writer, Youssef Diab, explained that the Lebanese are welcoming the month of Ramadan amid complex, violent crises with multiple dimensions, and various segments of the people are suffering from their repercussions, most notably the insane rise in food prices, which affects the Ramadan atmosphere in the country.

Diab said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “A large segment of the Lebanese are finding it extremely difficult to provide food for their families as a result of the significant rise in inflation, which has made food prices unaffordable for many families, amid a decline in purchasing power.”

The Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program have previously classified Lebanon as one of the hunger hotspots in the world, as more than half of the population needs assistance to cover their food and basic needs, and families find it increasingly difficult to bear the costs of providing nutritious foods, and are forced to Resorting to harmful strategies to adapt to the current situation.

Diab stressed the need to move immediately towards electing a new president for Lebanon, and forming a government with full powers, so that it can implement the rescue program seriously, warning of the danger of the continuation of the current crisis to the future of the country, which can no longer tolerate postponement as it has been living in a “presidential vacuum” since October 2022. .

For her part, the Lebanese writer and analyst, Maysa Abdel Khaleq, explained that millions of Lebanese welcome the month of Ramadan in light of severe human suffering, harsh living conditions, and a crushing economic crisis that international and international organizations classify as one of the ten worst crises in the world.

Abdel Khaleq said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “The Lebanese may not feel the Ramadan atmosphere and they cannot provide meals due to the rise in food prices and the growing rates of hunger, after the poverty rate exceeded the 82% barrier.” The Lebanese writer stated that the sharp deterioration in the exchange rate of the lira against the dollar had the greatest and most prominent impact on the rise in the cost of food and living in general, which made the majority of the population groups suffer from food insecurity, according to international and international reports.