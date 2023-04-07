About 25 shells were intercepted; Israeli government blamed the attack on the extremist group Hamas

About 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel this Thursday (April 6, 2023), they said the Israeli defense forces.

The Israeli government blamed the attack on the extremist group Hamas –Palestine’s main Islamic movement–, that until the publication of this report had not confirmed the authorship of the attack.

Of the 34 rockets fired, 25 were intercepted by Israel. Another 5 hit the country. The damage caused was not detailed.

On his Twitter profile, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen he said that the government will take “all necessary measures to defend the country and the people”.

The reason for the releases would have been the clash between Israeli police and Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque, in Jerusalem, on Wednesday (5.Apr). According to the Israeli government, young Palestinians would have invaded the mosque and set up a barricade to prevent Muslim worshipers from being removed from the site.

However, the Palestinians allege that the police would have forced the group to leave so that Israeli worshipers could enter the place. Israel claims to have tried to talk the youths out of the place in an orderly manner, but to no avail. At the time, 350 people were arrested and another 12 were injured.

The Al Aqsa Mosque is the 3rd holiest place for Islam, however it is also considered holy for Jews. the agreement of “status quo” allows non-Muslims to visit the mosque, but does not allow them to pray there. The place has been run by Muslims since the 20th century.