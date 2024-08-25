JP: Lebanon fired about 200 rockets at Israel

Lebanon fired about 200 rockets at Israel, the publication reported The Jerusalem Post (JP).

It is noted that the shelling took place from 5:30 to 6:15 local time (coincides with Moscow time). Several rockets reached Israeli territory. Preliminary, one woman received light shrapnel wounds.

On Sunday morning, August 25, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had learned that Hezbollah was preparing to launch rockets into Israel and launched preemptive strikes in Lebanon. Following this, the country declared a state of emergency for 48 hours.