Beirut continues to endure. Lebanese firefighters extinguished the final flames of the massive fireplace the day earlier than on the port of Beirut on Friday September 11. The fireplace broke out the day earlier than in a warehouse utilized by the Worldwide Purple Cross to retailer hundreds of meals packages and half 1,000,000 liters of oil, essential meals support for Lebanon, 5 weeks after the explosion devastating August 4.

The meals included pasta, sugar, tea, lentils and chickpeas, in keeping with a press release from the group. Consequently, “The explosion and fireplace will undeniably have an effect on the ICRC’s humanitarian support, whether or not in Lebanon or Syria” neighbor, warned the Purple Cross.

Of “repairs” had been carried out on website with an electrical noticed, and “Sparks” brought on the hearth, in keeping with “preliminary data” of the federal government. The inhabitants found, startled Thursday, an opaque black smoke seen from a number of neighborhoods, brought on by the hearth on this warehouse the place the help was saved but in addition cans of oil and tires.

The incident was a reminder of the fateful day of August 4, when an enormous quantity of ammonium nitrate saved on the port exploded. This tragedy, one tragedy too many for a inhabitants already delivered to its knees by a critical financial disaster, left greater than 190 useless and 6,500 injured, devastating total neighborhoods.