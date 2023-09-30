Eyewitnesses from the town of Barja in Mount Lebanon Governorate told Sky News Arabia, “A large fire broke out before noon on Saturday in the Jeb Al-Ghubra area, next to the Barja Municipality Stadium, the town located between Sidon and Beirut. The fire spread to nearby homes, and the people of the area and the owners of homes near the fire appealed.” Officials and stakeholders assist in firefighting operations.”

The fire was renewed in the forests of Dibbiyeh and Baasir in the area adjacent to the town of Barja, and smoke covered the sky of the area.

Despite the great efforts made by members of the Civil Defense in cooperation with members of the Lebanese Army. However, a number of fires are still burning.

The fires broke out on Friday evening and extended until Saturday morning, and Lebanese army helicopters were working to extinguish them.

Difficult and rugged places

Private security sources told Sky News Arabia that “the region’s difficult and rugged terrain, and the lack of dirt roads inside the bush to reach the fire sites, prevented the fire from being controlled, in light of the accelerating wind movement, which contributed to the expansion of its area.”

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin confirmed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that he is communicating with the Lebanese army to send another helicopter to help extinguish the fires in the areas of Iqlim al-Kharroub (Barja and Debbieh), noting the efforts of the civil defense personnel, the people and the army in their attempt to extinguish the fire.

He added, “Dry weather and low humidity contribute to making the situation conducive to increasing the risk of fires and the possibility of the fires expanding rapidly, as we witnessed in the provinces of Kharoub, Dinniyeh, Akkar, Hasbaya (in the eastern sector of the south of the country) and other regions.”

Minister Yassin warned of the danger of fires breaking out on Saturday and Sunday through his account on the “X” platform, and said, “Today (Saturday) witnesses a significant increase in the fire danger index, especially in the regions of Akkar, Dinniyeh, Koura, Zgharta, North Bekaa, West Bekaa, Rashaya, Bint Jbeil, and Hasbaya.”

For his part, Hossam Dahrouj, the regional director of civil defense in southern Mount Lebanon, who is located near the fire sites in Debbieh, confirmed to our website that “the fires burning in the valleys of Baasir and Debbieh cannot be reached and extinguished except by army helicopters,” appreciating the step of the Beirut Arab University administration in Debbieh, which The elements were supplied with water by filling the artificial pond that was placed on the university campus.”

Car fire

On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out in large piles of waste in the Akkar Governorate in the north of the country, destroying some cars parked alongside the road.

The fire broke out in piles of waste specifically in the Wadi Khaled area in northern Lebanon, at Qamar Bridge in the Baqi’a area.

An eyewitness told Sky News Arabia that “the fire spread to a number of cars parked next to the main road, and residents rushed to the place to put out the fire, which is still expanding, and there are serious material losses.”