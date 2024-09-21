Lebanon | Exploded paging devices are connected to a Hungarian company – This is known about the woman who runs the company

Lebanon|The news agency Reuters traced the background of Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono.

Speaks seven languages, a doctorate in particle physics, lined the hallway walls of his Budapest apartment with his pastel-colored nude drawings and made a career in humanitarian aid in different parts of Africa and Europe.

This is how the news agency Reuters describes the CEO of the BAC Consulting company in its article Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiaconoa49. Italian-Hungarian Bársony-Arcidiacono rose to world consciousness after There were explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah members.

The search devices were equipped with the name of the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo. The Taiwanese company denied being the manufacturer of the equipment and said that it had licensed the manufacturing of the product and the right to use the brand to the Hungarian BAC Consulting.

Bársony-Arcidiacono also denied the manufacture.

“I’m just an intermediary,” he told NBC News.

given to NBC after a short phone interview, Bársony-Arcidiacono has not been seen in public. He wasn’t even at home, or at least didn’t open the door, when a Reuters reporter went to his door in the center of Budapest first on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

HS has also pursued Bársony-Arcidiacono without success and visited the address of BAC Consulting in Budapest.

According to Reuters, conversations with Bársony-Arcidiacono’s acquaintances and former colleagues paint a picture of an impressively intelligent woman who has changed jobs quite frequently in her career.

“Good-willed, not the business type. Gets excited easily about everything new, gullible,” describes the woman, an anonymous acquaintance, to Reuters.

“Hiring him was a bad mistake,” he tells Reuters Kilian Kleinschmidta long-time organizer of UN humanitarian aid. Kleinschmidt hired Bársony-Arcidiacono for six months in a Dutch-funded aid program that trained Tunisia’s Libyan minority. Among the topics were aquaculture, information technology and business development.

According to Kleinschmidt, he and Bársony-Arcidiacono had disagreements over the way he treated employees, which resulted in Bársony-Arcidiacono leaving the position before the end of his contract.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the story.

Bársony-Arcidiaconon through the home gate you can see the entrance hall. Nude drawings hang on its walls. According to Reuters, Bársony-Arcidiacono has painted the red and orange pastel works in a Budapest art group.

For the past couple of years, Bársony-Arcidiacono has no longer participated in the sessions, says the leader of the group. He characterizes the woman as a businesswoman rather than an artist.

A schoolmate tells Reuters that Bársony-Arcidiacono grew up in Santa Venerina, near Catania, Sicily.

In the early 2000s Bársony-Arcidiacono received his doctorate in physics from University College London (UCL). The dissertation dealt with positrons, particles the size of an electron, but positively charged.

It is known that Bársony-Arcidiacono did not continue his scientific career after his dissertation.

“Not as far as I know,” the retired physicist confirms to Reuters Akos Torokwho was one of the professors who supervised Bársony-Arcidiacono at UCL and co-authored scientific articles with him.

by Kilian Kleinschmidt When applying for the Tunisian project, Bársony-Arcidiacono listed politics and development cooperation studies at the London School of Economics and the School of Oriental and African Studies. Reuters was unable to assess whether studies had actually been conducted or not.

When applying for the Tunisian project as his work experience, he listed a lot of different jobs at various non-governmental organizations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

In the resume on BAC Consulting’s website, Bársony-Arcidiacono mentions that he is on the board of the Earth Child Institute. The institute is a charitable and environmental organization headquartered in New York.

Institute founder Donna Goodman told Reuters that Bársony-Arcidiacono has no role in the administration of the institute.

“He was a friend of a friend of one of the board members and in 2018 asked about an open job. Not encouraged to apply,” Goodman said.

In her resume, Bársony-Arcidiacono also mentions that she worked as a project manager for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2008-2009 and that she organized a conference in the field. According to the IAEA, Bársony-Arcidiacono was employed by the organization for eight months, Reuters writes.

According to Reuters, BAC Consulting’s website gives a rather incomplete picture of what the company does in Hungary. In his resume, Bársony-Arcidiacono says that he is “a researcher who uses his versatile background for strategic decision-making in interdisciplinary projects (water and climate policy, investment).”

“I have excellent language and interpersonal skills and enjoy using them in leadership roles in multicultural environments where diversity, integrity and humor are valued,” Bársony-Arcidiacono writes.