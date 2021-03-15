“Chris Barr” is an American citizen, who has been passionate about surfing since his youth, and is proud of his physical skill and his delicate balance on the water. While he was practicing his hobby one day, he suffered an unfortunate accident that made him lose the ability to move his neck and feet. After spending two years in a Minnesota hospital without improvement, he asked for permission to end his life. Meanwhile, his fellow countryman, Dr. Muhammad Baydoun, an American of Lebanese descent, was looking for a volunteer patient who would enter a medical experiment, the first of its kind in the world, to take a substance from his body and then re-pump it into the spinal cord to stimulate him to work. Two days after the operation, with the help of his wife, Chris was able to walk through the corridors of the hospital in faltering steps. Dr. Baydoun is considered one of the second generation of Lebanese immigrants to the United States, who have emerged in several vital fields, including precision medicine.

This introduction leads to the question: Can the migration of Arab brains abroad stop? It is on the increase, and according to frequent reports, Lebanon is at the top of the list of Arab countries on the issue of immigration in recent years and decades. Apart from all the reasons that drive Arab brains to leave their countries, the unpleasant news in this context comes from Lebanon, which was once an Arab hospital and resort, and an international center for banking services, but it was called “the Paris of the East”; It was the source of all joyful newness. The news is about the field of hospitalization in this exhausted country, as news and reports speak of the emigration of many Lebanese doctors, including 100 doctors in the recent period, all of whom belong to the age group between 35 and 55 years. One analyst says: What is frightening is not the high numbers themselves, as much as the place from which these doctors left, as they all left from one medical center, which is the American University of Beirut Hospital. Such an indicator means that “absconding” from the medical service after today will be collective, in addition to the fact that these doctors form a link between recent graduates and veteran doctors, which makes it a loss for a well-known pioneer in Lebanon. And the latest statements issued by the Doctors Syndicate state that the number of doctors who requested a “translated” experience certificate for use abroad reached 600, and their destination was most likely the Arab Gulf states, followed by America and Europe .. They ask you why the homelands wither?