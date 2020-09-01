Emmanuel Macron shows his will to help Lebanon get out of the economic, political and social crisis he has been going through since August 4. After meeting with Prime Minister Mustapha Adib, the French head of state met the main political forces of the country on Tuesday, September 1, including Hezbollah. “The president hopes for a radical change in the political class, a sine qua non condition for the release of international funds“, says journalist Valérie Astruc.

The Lebanese population, hit hard by the crisis, wants a rapid renewal of the political class. “We can’t trust thieves“, an inhabitant was angry with Valérie Astruc, complaining of the high inflation which is hitting the country.