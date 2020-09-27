The French president spoke on Sunday. He was speaking when the Lebanese Prime Minister, Moustapha Adib, gave up forming a new government, notably because of Hezbollah’s demands.

“It’s a month that has just been lost.” Emmanuel Macron spoke on Sunday, September 27, to present his point of view on the situation in Lebanon where the Prime Minister, Moustapha Adib, gave up forming a new government.

After the deadly explosions in Beirut and the resignation of the government, the Lebanese political parties had assured, on September 1, that they would form, within two weeks, a new cabinet “mission” to get the country out of the crisis. “The Lebanese political forces have decided to betray this commitment, have chosen to privilege their partisan interests to the detriment of the general interest of the country, to deliver the country to foreign powers”, declared the President of the French Republic, repeating that it was, according to him, a “collective betrayal”.

The head of state pointed out, among others, Hezbollah. “Hezbollah cannot at the same time be an army at war against Israel, a militia unleashed against civilians in Syria and a respectable party in Lebanon. (…) It has clearly shown the opposite in recent days”, did he declare.

“Me, I did the maximum that I could”, said Emmanuel Macron. “No one has lived up to the commitments made on September 1”, he also declared, calling on Lebanese political leaders to take their responsibilities, while assuring in a solemn tone: “I say to the Lebanese people that France will not abandon it.”