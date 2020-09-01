Three weeks after his visit to Lebanon, the day after the explosions that rocked Beirut, Emmanuel Macron is back on Monday, August 31. He is due to attend a ceremony on Tuesday 1 September to commemorate the centenary of Greater Lebanon, before taking over the port, ravaged by the disaster. There he will meet the NGOs and the 750 soldiers who take part in clearing the rubble. He will also go to a hospital, while the Lebanese capital still has 6,000 injured.

During the afternoon, the President of the French Republic will meet with the leaders of Lebanese political parties, who seem to want to give guarantees to Emmanuel Macron. They claimed to want to change the political system, plagued by corruption. A new prime minister has been appointed, three weeks after the resignation of the previous head of government. This is the Lebanese Ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib.

