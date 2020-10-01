After the double explosion at the port of Beirut, which worsened the economic crisis in Lebanon, young Lebanese have little hope and are thinking of leaving. “I was afraid of dying. I told my family that we had to leave this country, go to a safer place. With my expatriate friends, we said to ourselves that we would come back in ten or fifteen years to rebuild this country “, testifies Jean-Paul Farhat, student in psychiatry.

“We have no visibility. I am still waiting. The more time goes by, the more the situation gets worse. We are in a great economic crisis, a global health crisis and a security crisis. We have no prospect. I give myself another year. I ask myself the question of leaving. To stay is an anguish and to leave too“, confides the actress Marwa Khalil from the Monnot theater, a cultural institution in the capital.