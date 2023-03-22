Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

Yesterday, Lebanese demonstrators blocked roads in various regions, protesting the deteriorating living conditions, the high exchange rate of the dollar against the lira, and fuel prices.

And the “Traffic Control Room” affiliated with the Internal Security Forces stated, in a tweet on Twitter, that “protesters cut off the Corniche Al-Mazraa Road near the Abdel Nasser Mosque, west of the capital, Beirut, in both directions, in protest against the deteriorating economic conditions and the high exchange rate of the dollar.” She added, “Protesters blocked some streets in the north in the city of Tripoli, in addition to blocking traffic at the Abdeh Roundabout area in Akkar Governorate for some time for the same reason.”

And to the south, “protesters blocked the road with tires at the Benwa Barakat barracks in the city of Tyre, denouncing the deteriorating economic conditions and the high exchange rate of the dollar,” according to the National News Agency.

The same scene took place in the Bekaa Governorate, where protesters blocked the Saad Nile highway in both directions, and the Baalbek International Road in both directions, according to eyewitnesses.

On the other hand, the Council of the Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate, in a statement, reported by local media yesterday, called on pharmacies to “close, starting from the moment the statement was issued, due to the collapse that occurred without any indifference on the part of officials, and after companies and warehouses stopped almost completely delivering medicines to the pharmacy more than a year ago. Two weeks ago, after emptying the pharmacies of the medicines.

The Lebanese pound fell in parallel (black) market transactions to an unprecedented record level, at about 132,000 pounds per one US dollar, while the price of a gasoline plate reached two million and 390,000 pounds, “about $18, according to the parallel market dollar.”

Since 2019, the Lebanese have been suffering an unprecedented severe economic crisis, which led to a record collapse in the value of the lira, in addition to a scarcity of fuel and medicine and a collapse in purchasing power.

In the midst of the widening scope of the investigations that Lebanon is witnessing, of officials and prominent figures suspected of involvement in financial irregularities and crimes, to include the governor of the Central Bank himself, Riad Salameh, observers and experts warn that the successive crises hitting this country, on several political, economic and security levels, threaten to crack its entity. as a state.

Experts pointed out that the current synchronization between the vacuum of the executive authority in Beirut, and the continuation of the “free fall” state that is hitting the Lebanese economy, may mean that Lebanon’s political entity is disintegrating, after years in which it remained hostage to the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia, which has long imposed its control over the country. The political and military decision plunged him into reckless adventures, and made him prey to rivalries and divisions.

Observers of the Lebanese affairs ruled out the possibility that the Lebanese parties would soon reach any agreement regarding the name of the new president of the republic.

In light of the current political and economic chaos, warnings are being raised that Lebanon “may no longer exist as a state,” in every sense of the word, given the current deterioration in the living situation and the high rate of inflation.

With the exception of this, as some say, the Lebanese who are still receiving money from their expatriate families, which prompted pessimistic analysts to say: Had it not been for the $8 billion that expatriate residents pump every year into the arteries of the economy of their motherland, its conditions would have worsened. , in a big way.