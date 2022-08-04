Relatives and friends of the victims demanded this Thursday an international investigation two years after the devastating beirut port explosionin a day marked by a new collapse of silos in the area.

On August 4, 2020, a massive explosion in the port left more than 200 dead, 6,500 injured and completely destroyed neighborhoods in the city. lebanese capital. The explosion was caused by improperly stored ammonium nitrate, although much of the population blames a ruling class clinging to power for decades, accusing it of mismanagement, corruption and gross negligence.

“An impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the explosion is necessary,” he said on Thursday. the secretary general of the UN, Anthony Guterresechoing the appeals of NGOs, experts and relatives of the victims.

On Thursday, the protesters had planned three separate marches starting at 3:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) to converge on the port, where, in an unfortunate reminder of the explosion two years ago, a new part of the silos containing thousands of tons of wheat and other grains collapsed after a fire.

The collapse occurred precisely when the marches of protesters reached the port. “I see the same scene, almost from the same place, two years later,” Lama Hachem, 30, told AFP in downtown Beirut as he watched a cloud of dust billowing from the port. “It’s shocking that the same scene is repeated in front of us today,” he added, holding back tears in shock.

Experts have been warning for days that the silos could collapse imminently after registering unprecedented tilt rates. “I hope that seeing the silos fall, people feel the desire to fight for justice, to fight with us,” she declared shortly before the collapse Tatiana Hasrouty, who lost her father in the explosion.

“There is no justice under the rule of the militias and the mafias”, could be read in one of the banners that the protesters raised, in reference to the ruling class. The investigation into the causes of the explosion remains stalled amid political interference, and no state authority has been held responsible for the tragedy.

The government ordered the demolition of the silos in April, but suspended it in part over objections from relatives of the victims who want to keep them as a memorial. The work of the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar, has been paralyzed since December 23, according to judicial sources. Bitar is currently facing a series of legal actions against him and a campaign led by the powerful political and armed Hezbollah movement.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other organizations insisted on a call to the UN to send a verification mission. “Now more than ever it is clear that the internal investigation will not be able to do justice,” they said.

The mega-explosion was a dramatic moment in Lebanon’s chaotic history.

The mega-bang was a dramatic moment in the chaotic history of Lebanon, a country in the throes of the worst economic crisis in its history, marked by blackouts, runaway inflation and widespread despondency.

The explosion caused the kind of devastation that wars and natural disasters often cause. It also aggravated the situation of a population already affected by the crisis and accelerated the mass exodus that recalls the departures during the 1975-1990 civil war.

Blackouts last up to 23 hours a day, streets are dark at night, and traffic lights don’t work. The population faces shortages of fuel, medicine and drinking water.

Lara Khatchikian, 51, whose apartment was hit by the blast, looks at the fire in grain silos and calls it “a nightmare.” “My neighbors and I are stressed all the time,” she said. “It takes superhuman strength to live when you’re constantly reminded of the explosion.”

