Today, Monday, 2020, the Lebanese health authorities detected a new infection with the new Corona virus during the past twenty-four hours.

The total number of infections with the virus that causes Covid-19 has increased to 303072 to date, while the total number of deaths reached 3145 after 63 new deaths were recorded.

The Ministry of Public Health announced these numbers in its daily report on developments in the Corona virus.

And Lebanon has loaned a health emergency since January 14, which stipulated the complete closure of the country and the prevention of exit and entry to the streets and roads.

The government has completely extended the country’s closure and the curfew until February 8, as part of the general mobilization to confront the spread of the Corona epidemic.

And excluded from the decision to prevent entry and exit to the street some public institutions related to the conduct of daily affairs of people.

The number of Coronavirus infections in Lebanon has reached a record high since the beginning of last January, in light of severe pressure on the health and hospital sector by those with Covid-19 disease, caused by infection with the virus.

The vaccination process against the Corona virus will begin in Lebanon this February.