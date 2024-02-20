Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Beirut)

Extreme climate changes in Lebanon caused great losses to farmers and a decline in agricultural production, which in turn affected food security, as storms and floods struck vast areas of land, in addition to the aftershocks of the war in Gaza, which affected southern Lebanon.

Political analyst Abdullah Al-Naama explained that climate changes affected the production of agricultural crops in Lebanon, as lands were damaged by floods, specifically in the Akkar Governorate in the north as a result of torrents, which cost farmers more financial burdens to repair what was damaged by the waters that flooded the lands.

Al-Nama said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the cold weather and polar storms that recently struck Lebanon destroyed crops, which had a negative impact on agricultural production, and caused huge losses affecting a large number of the population, in light of the bad economic situation and the inability of the Lebanese state to bear the burdens of confronting… Repercussions and impacts of climate change.

He added that the war in Gaza also affected the economic situation, as the southern regions were exposed to white phosphorus bombs that greatly damaged agricultural lands, indicating that all of this will leave a bad impact during the coming period, and lead to a more difficult economic and political situation, especially in light of the presidential vacuum and a caretaker government. Business.

For his part, the head of the Bekaa Farmers and Peasants Association, Ibrahim al-Tarshishi, said that Lebanon, like countries around the world, is affected by climate fluctuations, especially in the winter, pointing out that low temperatures, which are much lower than their normal rates, destroy fruits and flowers, in addition to the abundance of rain and its impact on Crops.

During his speech to Al-Ittihad, Al-Tarshishi called on the Lebanese state to create a special compensation fund for climate change under the supervision of the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to compensate those affected by climate change.

He noted that Lebanon has been exposed during the past ten years to severe climate changes, represented by intense rains, torrential rains, and high temperatures, which sometimes reached more than 40 degrees Celsius, which affected farmers and their fields. He warned of increasing cases of climate fluctuations, affecting the agricultural seasons, as happened last year. .

Lebanon was exposed to climate change and rainfall exceeding its normal rates, with between 100 and 200 millimeters falling within 24 hours, which agricultural lands, rivers and waterways could not absorb.

According to the World Bank, Lebanon ranked second among the ten countries most affected by food inflation in the world, and that the food insecurity crisis has reached a critical level, and it is expected that the number of people living in this crisis will rise to more than two and a quarter million people.

Lebanese financial and economic expert, Dr. Anis Abu Dhiab, believes that climate change and security problems have harmed large areas of agricultural land and olive farms, pointing out that the agricultural domestic product today amounts to 3.5%, calling for developing the infrastructure of dams, taking advantage of the rain, and revitalizing the sector in order to secure production. agricultural future.

Abu Dhiyab said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the agricultural areas in the south are most threatened by the war in Gaza and southern Lebanon, adding that the crisis of declining agricultural yields due to wars or weather changes has major repercussions on the domestic product and workers in the sector.