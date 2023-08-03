The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced, in a statement today, Wednesday, that it is following with great interest the situation in Niger, and asked the Lebanese nationals present there to take the utmost caution and caution.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is following with great interest the situation in Niger, where it formed a crisis cell for this purpose, and has initiated its contacts with friendly countries to provide possible assistance to the members of the Lebanese community, and requests the Lebanese nationals present there to take the utmost caution and caution.”

In its statement, the ministry called on “all Lebanese in Niger who wish to register their names, if there is a possibility of assistance in securing their safe departure, to contact the Lebanese embassy in Abidjan.”