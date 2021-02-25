The World Bank signed an agreement with the International Federation of the Red Cross to ensure that the distribution of vaccines in Lebanon is fair and transparent, while corruption cases begin to cloud the campaign.

With the aim of stopping the wave of infections in Lebanon, the World Bank decided to allocate 34 million dollars to this country for the purchase of three million doses of Pfizer vaccines. But before granting Lebanon that amount, the institution required that the national vaccination plan be transparent and equitable.

Knowing the evils that Lebanese politicians drag, the World Bank wanted to be prudent and signed an agreement with the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and the Red Crescent to organize a team of independent observers and be able to monitor the campaign.

The role of the Red Cross observers is to monitor the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain, which includes, but is not limited to, the storage and maintenance of stocks at the correct temperature throughout the supply chain, the provision of services at the vaccination sites, monitor the vaccination centers and check the number of daily registrations and assigned shifts so that no one skips yours.

But the observer team has run into corruption in the Lebanese political system and scandals have multiplied in just 10 days of the campaign. First it was the bulk vaccination of thirty parliamentarians to whom the vaccine was brought to the Hemicycle without even having to travel to the vaccination center and then it came to light that the octogenarian president Michel Aoun, his wife and close circle much more long-lived, had been vaccinated without respecting the shift in the presidential palace of Baabda.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun gives a televised press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital, Beirut. © AFP

Speaking to France 24, IFRC spokeswoman Rana Sidani assured that her team of observers was not informed by the Ministry of Health that a mobile team went to vaccinate the president and his family at the presidential palace. Sidani was also unaware that a vaccination post was set up in the Lebanese Parliament for the representatives to be inoculated.

The clear breach of trust has prompted the World Bank to issue a stark warning and remind the Lebanese authorities that if they break trust, credit will be suspended and there will be no more vaccines for Lebanon.

To date, 32 monitors have been trained and distributed among the main vaccination centers. Lebanon has so far received two batches of a total of 60,000 Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, but the process is slow and health personnel, who are a priority group, complain that less than 40% of them have been vaccinated.

Lebanon faces many challenges, but it is in the hands of the Lebanese authorities to implement the national vaccination plan to overcome the pandemic.